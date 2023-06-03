“Unlock Second Costumes Street Fighter 6”: Unlocking Secondary Costumes in Street Fighter 6: A Guide

Street Fighter 6: Unlocking Outfit 2 for Every Character

One of the exciting features of Street Fighter 6 is the redesigned appearances of returning characters. Their new looks reflect the modern day and exemplify the rebirth of the franchise. However, classic costumes like Ryu’s gi and Cammy’s one-piece military suit make a comeback as Outfit 2 unlocks. Unfortunately, Outfit 2 is not readily available in the game, and players either have to play the game a lot or use real money to unlock them.

How to Unlock Outfit 2 for Every Street Fighter 6 Character

There are two ways to unlock Outfit 2 for every character in Street Fighter 6.

1. Buy Outfit 2 with Real-World Money

The easiest and fastest way to unlock every character’s alternate costume in Street Fighter 6 is by purchasing it with real-world money. You can buy one character’s second costume for 50 Fighter Coins. For reference, 250 Fighter Coins cost USD 4.99 on the PSN store.

2. Reach Maximum Friendship in World Tour Mode

You can unlock alternate outfits for characters by reaching the maximum friendship level in the World Tour mode.

In World Tour mode, you travel throughout the Street Fighter world as your player-created avatar and meet up with all playable characters in the game. You can learn the other character’s fighting style, and the more experience you earn in a particular character’s fighting style, the more friendship missions you unlock for that character. Completing friendship missions will raise your bond level with the character.

For example, learning about Cammy’s fighting style will unlock her friendship missions. Completing Cammy’s friendship missions will raise your friendship meter with Cammy. Reaching Cammy’s maximum friendship level will unlock her Street Fighter classic Outfit 2.

Giving characters gifts will also raise your friendship level, but each character only loves one specific present. Giving a character the gift they love will raise their friendship level faster. You can buy gifts at shops.

How to Reach Maximum Friendship in Street Fighter 6 to Unlock Outfit 2

Here’s a table of every character in Street Fighter 6 and their favorite gifts:

Fighter Favorite Gift Blanka Knock-off Blanka-chan Doll Cammy Jellied Eel Chun-Li Canned Herring Dhalsim Instant Curry Dee Jay Lukewarm Beer E. Honda Rubber Duckies Guile Natto Jaime Bao Bao Bro Sticker JP Antique Playing Cards Juri Wrench Ken Cookbook Kimberly The Answer Lies in the Heart of Love Lily Celery Chips Luke Red Elevator Manon Beaujolais Marisa Cold Tomato Soup Ryu Instant Soba Zangief Wooden Bear

Unlocking Outfit 2 for every character in Street Fighter 6 can be achieved through either purchasing them with real-world money or reaching the maximum friendship level in World Tour mode. The latter method may take longer, but it is a free way to get every alternate costume, and it adds a layer of depth to the game by building a bond with the characters.

Street Fighter 6 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam.

