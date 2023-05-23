“UNM campus shooting” today : No charges will be pressed against Mike Peake for shooting incident at UNM campus.

Posted on May 23, 2023

No charges for Mike Peake for firing shots at UNM campus today 2023.
Former New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake will not face charges over a shooting at the University of New Mexico campus last November, according to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office. Peake was lured to the UNM campus by a 17-year-old girl where he was ambushed by three people, including 19-year-old Brandon Travis, who was killed after Peake shot back at him with a gun he had taken on the away trip. Peake was hospitalized and later released.

News Source : KVIA

