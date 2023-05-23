“UNM campus shooting” today : No charges will be pressed against Mike Peake for shooting incident at UNM campus.

No charges for Mike Peake for firing shots at UNM campus today 2023.

Former New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake will not face charges over a shooting at the University of New Mexico campus last November, according to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office. Peake was lured to the UNM campus by a 17-year-old girl where he was ambushed by three people, including 19-year-old Brandon Travis, who was killed after Peake shot back at him with a gun he had taken on the away trip. Peake was hospitalized and later released.

Read Full story : Mike Peake won’t face charges related to shooting at UNM campus /

News Source : KVIA

UNM campus shooting Mike Peake shooting case Albuquerque campus shooting Gun violence on college campus Legal outcome of UNM shooting incident