Unpopular Choice: Gandhi’s Abstinence from Tea and Anti-Tea Campaign

Why did Gandhiji never drink tea, campaigned against it

Introduction

Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the Father of the Nation, was a great leader who fought for India’s independence. He was known for his principles of non-violence and his simple way of living. However, one aspect of his lifestyle that often goes unnoticed is the fact that he never drank tea.

Gandhiji’s belief about tea

Gandhiji had a strong belief that tea was not good for health and that it had a negative impact on the mind and body. According to him, tea was a stimulant that affected the nervous system and made people restless. He believed that it could also cause insomnia and other health problems.

Campaign against tea

Gandhiji’s belief in the harmful effects of tea led him to campaign against its consumption. He urged people to give up tea and switch to healthier alternatives like milk or herbal drinks. He also encouraged people to boycott British-made products, including tea, as a way to protest against colonial rule.

Gandhiji’s alternative to tea

Gandhiji believed that milk was a healthier alternative to tea and encouraged people to drink milk instead. He also promoted the use of herbal drinks like herbal tea, which he believed had medicinal properties. He even developed his own recipe for a drink called “sattu” made from roasted gram flour, which he believed was a healthier alternative to tea.

Legacy

Gandhiji’s campaign against tea may seem like a minor aspect of his life, but it reflects his larger philosophy of simple living and his concern for the health and well-being of people. His belief in the harmful effects of tea may have been controversial at the time, but today, many people are aware of the negative impact of caffeine and the benefits of herbal drinks.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gandhiji’s belief in the harmful effects of tea and his campaign against it reflect his larger philosophy of simple living and concern for the health and well-being of people. His promotion of healthier alternatives like milk and herbal drinks is still relevant today, and his legacy continues to inspire people to live a healthier and more mindful lifestyle.

