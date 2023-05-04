UNR campus security Today : UNR Assures No Threat After Discovery of Deceased Female on Campus Thursday Morning





Update: No Threat Found

The University of Nevada, Reno sent an email to staff and employees just after 10:30 a.m. saying there was no threat after a body was found on campus just after 7 a.m.

Body of Female Found on Campus

The body of a female was found on the north end of the Quad near the Paul Laxalt Engineering building and the Mackay School of Mines building.

Construction Workers Discover the Body

UNR said construction workers found the body.

Investigation Underway

University Police are investigating the incident. Little is known about the person who was found between the Mackay School of Mines building and the Laxalt Engineering building on the north side of the Quad, including approximate age or whether she was a student.

Multiple Agencies Responded

Police from multiple agencies responded, including University Police.

Nothing Suspicious Reported

UNR’s Director of Communications Scott Walquist said there is an ongoing investigation, but police said early reports indicated there is nothing suspicious.

Quad Area Cordoned Off

The Quad area is currently fenced off in preparation for graduation ceremonies later this month.