UNR campus security Today : UNR Assures No Threat After Discovery of Deceased Female on Campus Thursday Morning

Body Found on University of Nevada, Reno Campus
Update: No Threat Found
The University of Nevada, Reno sent an email to staff and employees just after 10:30 a.m. saying there was no threat after a body was found on campus just after 7 a.m.
Body of Female Found on Campus
The body of a female was found on the north end of the Quad near the Paul Laxalt Engineering building and the Mackay School of Mines building.
Construction Workers Discover the Body
UNR said construction workers found the body.
Investigation Underway
University Police are investigating the incident. Little is known about the person who was found between the Mackay School of Mines building and the Laxalt Engineering building on the north side of the Quad, including approximate age or whether she was a student.
Multiple Agencies Responded
Police from multiple agencies responded, including University Police.
Nothing Suspicious Reported
UNR’s Director of Communications Scott Walquist said there is an ongoing investigation, but police said early reports indicated there is nothing suspicious.
Quad Area Cordoned Off
The Quad area is currently fenced off in preparation for graduation ceremonies later this month.
Conclusion
It is always concerning to hear news of a body being found on a college campus. However, the University of Nevada, Reno has reassured staff and students that there is no threat and police have reported nothing suspicious so far. Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the woman who was found and we hope that the investigation can provide some answers soon.
