Unr Student Death : Honoring the Life of the UNR Student Who Passed Away: A Tragic Loss

Honoring the Life of the UNR Student Who Tragically Passed Away

Remembering Bailey Cichorz: A Legacy of Kindness and Dedication to Social Work

The University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) community was left in shock and mourning after the tragic loss of one of its own students. Bailey Cichorz, a senior studying social work, passed away on March 7, 2021, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and dedication to her studies.

Early Life and Education

Bailey was born on September 16, 1998, in Reno, Nevada. She grew up in the area and attended Bishop Manogue Catholic High School before enrolling at UNR in the fall of 2016. According to her family and friends, Bailey was a smart, driven, and compassionate person who always put others before herself.

Passion for Social Work

As a social work major, Bailey was passionate about helping others and making a positive impact on her community. She was involved in several organizations on campus, including the National Association of Social Workers, the Social Work Student Alliance, and the Student Health Advisory Committee. Bailey also worked as a research assistant in the UNR School of Social Work, where she assisted with data collection and analysis.

Legacy and Impact

Outside of her academic and extracurricular activities, Bailey was known for her love of hiking, skiing, and spending time with her family and friends. She was described as someone who always had a smile on her face and a kind word to say.

Bailey’s passing has had a profound impact on the UNR community, with many students, faculty, and staff expressing their condolences and sharing stories of how she touched their lives. In the wake of her death, several memorial events were held to honor Bailey’s life and legacy, including a candlelight vigil on the UNR campus.

The Loss and Mental Health Awareness

The loss of Bailey Cichorz is a reminder of how fragile life can be and how important it is to cherish the moments we have with our loved ones. Her passing has also highlighted the need for greater awareness and support for mental health and wellness on college campuses.

Scholarship in Honor of Bailey Cichorz

As the UNR community continues to mourn the loss of Bailey, her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched and the positive impact she made on the world around her. Her family and friends have set up a scholarship in her honor, which will be awarded annually to a social work student who embodies Bailey’s spirit and dedication to helping others.

In conclusion, Bailey Cichorz was a bright and compassionate young woman who had a passion for helping others and making a difference in her community. Her passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her, but her memory will continue to inspire and uplift those who were fortunate enough to cross her path. Rest in peace, Bailey.