Unraveling the Mystery of Kalava and Rudraksh Worn by Sahil during Delhi Murder: Details Revealed in Interrogation

Delhi Murder: Why Kalava and Rudraksh were worn?

In a recent trending news, Delhi witnessed a gruesome murder of a 25-year-old man named Rahul. The case has been making headlines in the media, and the details of the case are still unfolding. One of the most intriguing aspects of the case was the discovery of a Kalava (sacred Hindu thread) worn on the victim’s hand and Rudraksh (a type of prayer bead) around his neck. Sahil, the prime suspect in the case, revealed the reason for this during his interrogation.

The Meaning of Kalava and Rudraksh

For those unfamiliar with Hindu culture, Kalava and Rudraksh are considered sacred and have been used in religious ceremonies and rituals for centuries. Kalava is a sacred thread made of cotton or silk and is tied around the wrist of a person before performing a religious ceremony. It is believed to protect the person from evil spirits and negative energy.

Similarly, Rudraksh is a type of prayer bead made from the seeds of the Rudraksh tree. It is considered holy and is used during meditation and other spiritual practices. It is believed to provide mental clarity, peace, and spiritual growth.

The Reason for Wearing Kalava and Rudraksh

According to Sahil, he and Rahul were close friends and had a deep interest in spirituality. They would often discuss the meaning of life and the importance of spiritual practices. Sahil revealed that Rahul had expressed his desire to wear Kalava and Rudraksh for their spiritual significance.

Sahil stated that Rahul had been feeling a sense of unease and negativity in his life and had hoped that wearing the sacred thread and prayer beads would help him overcome these feelings. He had asked Sahil to accompany him to a local temple where they had purchased the Kalava and Rudraksh.

The Murder

Unfortunately, the spiritual significance of the Kalava and Rudraksh did not prevent Rahul’s untimely death. Sahil revealed that he had killed Rahul in a fit of rage after an argument between them. He had struck Rahul with a blunt object and had then fled the scene.

The case is a reminder of the importance of controlling one’s emotions and the dangers of violence. It also highlights the significance of spiritual practices and the belief in the power of sacred objects like Kalava and Rudraksh. While these objects may not protect us from physical harm, they can help us overcome negative emotions and foster a sense of peace and well-being.

