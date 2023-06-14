“Unresponsive male inmate found at Monterey County Jail”

Monterey County Jail inmate unresponsive – focus keyword “Monterey County Jail” : Unresponsive 47-Year-Old Male In Custody at Monterey County Jail
At approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, officers at the Monterey County Jail were called to attend to a 47-year-old male inmate who was found unconscious in his cell. A photo of the incident shows the man being tended to by medical personnel.
Read Full story :Unresponsive inmate at Monterey County Jail pronounced dead at hospital/
News Source : James Herrera
- Monterey County Jail inmate death
- Unresponsive inmate hospitalization
- Inmate medical neglect
- Monterey County Jail inmate health
- Jail inmate medical emergencies