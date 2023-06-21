Unspoken horror of lockdown: Long-term effects of school closures on children today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A single mother and her young son, who hadn’t interacted with anyone other than her for two months due to lockdown restrictions, sparked concerns about the long-term effects on children’s development. Researchers estimate that children lost a third of what they would have learned in a normal school year, and the impact was particularly acute during transition stages. Disadvantaged primary school students were disproportionately affected, and the lack of a mitigation strategy for school closures has been criticised. Oxford University’s systematic review highlights the negative impacts on children’s education, health, and wellbeing, including increased anxiety, reduced learning, and increased obesity. The damage done to this generation must not be ignored, and leaders must be held accountable for their lack of action.

News Source : Rachel Cunliffe

Source Link :The long-term impact of school closures on children is lockdown’s unspoken horror/