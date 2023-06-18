Untimely Passing of BMX Legend Mike Redman Revealed; Cause of Death Disclosed

Legendary Mike Redman, BMX Legend, Passes Away Untimely

The BMX community is in mourning as news of the untimely passing of legendary rider, Mike Redman, has been revealed. The cause of his death has also been disclosed.

Redman was a well-known figure in the BMX world, having won numerous competitions and championships throughout his career. He was also a mentor and inspiration to many young riders who looked up to him.

The news of his death has come as a shock to the BMX community, who are still coming to terms with the loss of one of their own. Redman will be remembered as a true pioneer of the sport and a legend in his own right.

