untouchable gorilla stone nation: “FBI is looking for rapper Casanova. The federal agency accuses him of being a member of the “Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation” gang. Among the charges for 18 men altogether — murder, narcotics, racketeering, firearms and fraud.” / Twitter

FBI is looking for rapper Casanova. The federal agency accuses him of being a member of the “Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation” gang. Among the charges for 18 men altogether — murder, narcotics, racketeering, firearms and fraud. https://t.co/BjrEOJbw9i
— Amanda Bossard (@amandabossard) December 2, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.