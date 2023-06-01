“unwanted solicitors”: Tips from Officials on Eliminating Unwanted Solicitors

Late-Night Solicitors in Nashville Communities: What You Can Do to Stop Them

The peaceful neighborhoods of Sylvan Park, Bellevue, and Brentwood are being disturbed by late-night solicitors who are selling things such as pest control and magazines. Residents have reported individuals knocking on their doors and ringing their bells as late as 8 p.m. Some have even shared stories of men coming to their houses without business cards and sharing information that doesn’t add up.

Tom Nelson, a Brentwood resident, said that the same type of interactions that are happening in Bellevue are also happening to him and his neighbors. “There’s just a host of things, and they’re not supposed to do this,” he said. “The neighbor also posts that you can’t do this, but they don’t seem to care.”

The Metro Clerk’s Office and Brentwood Police were asked what people could do to stop this from happening. Brentwood Police advised residents to call and report solicitors who cannot show a soliciting permit. Meanwhile, residents in Nashville or Davidson County can report individuals who do not show a permit to the Hub Nashville. If the solicitors come around again, residents can call Metro Police.

“It’s an ongoing issue,” Nelson said. He hopes that this issue will stop soon, as neighbors believe that if it isn’t handled, someone could knock on the wrong door and get hurt.

The issue of late-night solicitors is not new. Many neighborhoods across the country have reported similar incidents. Although some solicitors may be legitimate, residents should take precautions to protect themselves from potential scams or harm. Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Ask for Identification: Ask to see the solicitor’s identification and permit. If they cannot provide one, do not engage with them further. Don’t Give Personal Information: Do not give out any personal information, such as your name, address, or phone number. Scammers may use this information to target you in the future. Don’t Let Them Inside: Do not let strangers inside your home. If they are selling a product or service, ask them to provide information and leave it with you. Contact the Authorities: If you feel uncomfortable or threatened, contact the authorities immediately. They can help you verify the solicitor’s legitimacy and ensure your safety. Spread Awareness: Share information with your friends and neighbors about late-night solicitors. The more people who are aware of the issue, the more likely it is that the authorities will take action.

While late-night solicitors may be a nuisance, residents should take appropriate measures to protect themselves and their families. By being vigilant and reporting any suspicious activity, we can all work together to keep our communities safe and secure.

News Source : https://www.wsmv.com

Source Link :Officials offer tips on how to get rid of unwanted solicitors/