“UP politician grave neglect”: From Power to Neglect: The Lonely Grave of a Once Prominent Man in UP

In the early 2000s, Amar Singh was one of the most powerful men in Uttar Pradesh, India. He was a close aide of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party, and played a crucial role in the party’s rise to power in the state. Amar Singh was known for his political acumen, his vast network of contacts, and his ability to get things done.

However, things took a turn for the worse for Amar Singh in the later years. He was expelled from the Samajwadi Party in 2010 and went on to form his own party, the Rashtriya Lok Manch. However, the new party failed to gain any significant traction and Amar Singh slowly faded away from the political scene.

Amar Singh passed away on August 1, 2020, at the age of 64 due to kidney failure. His death was met with mixed reactions, with some mourning the loss of a powerful politician and others criticizing his role in the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh.

The decline of Amar Singh

Amar Singh’s downfall can be traced back to his fallout with Mulayam Singh Yadav. The two had been close allies for many years, but their relationship soured in 2008 when Amar Singh was accused of making derogatory remarks against Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family members. This led to a rift between the two, and Amar Singh was eventually expelled from the Samajwadi Party in 2010.

After his expulsion, Amar Singh tried to remain relevant in the political scene by forming his own party, the Rashtriya Lok Manch. However, the party failed to gain any significant support, and Amar Singh was slowly pushed to the sidelines.

In recent years, Amar Singh had been facing various health issues and was often seen in a wheelchair. He had also been involved in a legal battle with his family over his properties, which added to his woes.

Amar Singh’s legacy

Amar Singh’s legacy is a complicated one. On the one hand, he was a powerful politician who played a crucial role in the rise of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. He was known for his political acumen, his vast network of contacts, and his ability to get things done.

On the other hand, Amar Singh was also criticized for his role in the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh. He was accused of being a “fixer” who used his connections to get things done, often at the cost of the state’s development. He was also accused of being involved in various corruption scandals.

The state of Amar Singh’s grave

Despite his legacy, Amar Singh’s final resting place is a far cry from the grandeur and power he once wielded. His grave, located in his hometown of Aligarh, is reportedly in a state of neglect. According to reports, no one has visited the grave since his burial, and the area around it is overgrown with weeds and bushes.

This stands in stark contrast to the grand memorials and statues that are often erected for powerful politicians in India. It is a testament to the fact that even the most powerful and influential people can be forgotten once they are no longer in the public eye.

Conclusion

The story of Amar Singh is a cautionary tale of the pitfalls of political power and influence. Despite his many achievements and his vast network of contacts, he was ultimately brought down by his own actions and the shifting dynamics of the political scene in Uttar Pradesh.

His legacy is a complicated one, and his final resting place is a stark reminder that even the most powerful and influential people can be forgotten once they are no longer in the public eye.

