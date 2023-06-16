Sagar Ahmed, victim : Up Woman Kills Husband, Dumps Body In Toilet Pit

In Muzaffarnagar district, a 25-year-old woman and her lover are accused of strangling her husband and burying his body in a seven-foot deep toilet pit in their home. The victim, Sagar Ahmed, was discovered almost 10 days after his murder at village Mandla under Purkazi police station. The accused woman, Ashiya, had filed a missing complaint for her husband on June 7. However, during the investigation, it was revealed that Ashiya was in a relationship with Sagar’s stepbrother, Suhail Ahmed, who lives in the same area. Both have been arrested and the body has been sent for autopsy after the magistrate was summoned to the scene. The woman continued living in the same house.

