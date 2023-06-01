“Upcoming Hindi Web Series June 2023”: Top 5 Hindi Web Series to Look Forward to in June 2023 || जून 2023 में देखने योग्य शीर्ष 5 हिंदी वेब सीरीज || @Top5Hindiofficial

Top 5 Upcoming Hindi Web Series in June 2023

1. Sacred Games Season 3

After the success of Sacred Games Season 1 and 2, fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the third season. The web series is based on a novel by Vikram Chandra and follows the story of a police officer who tries to stop a terrorist attack in Mumbai. The show features some of the biggest names in Bollywood, including Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Radhika Apte. The third season is set to release in June 2023 and is expected to be just as thrilling as the first two seasons.

2. Delhi Crime Season 2

Delhi Crime is a gripping web series that follows the real-life investigation of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case. The show received critical acclaim for its realistic portrayal of the crime and the impact it had on the victims and their families. The second season is set to release in June 2023 and will continue to follow the investigation and the aftermath of the crime. The show features an ensemble cast of talented actors, including Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, and Adil Hussain.

3. Mirzapur Season 3

Mirzapur is a crime thriller web series that has gained a massive following in India. The show follows the story of two brothers who get involved in the world of crime in the city of Mirzapur. The show features a talented cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyendu Sharma. The third season is set to release in June 2023 and fans are eagerly waiting to see what happens next in the world of Mirzapur.

4. Paatal Lok Season 2

Paatal Lok is a crime thriller web series that explores the dark underbelly of Indian society. The show follows a police officer who investigates a high-profile case that leads him to the depths of the criminal underworld. The show features a talented cast, including Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, and Abhishek Banerjee. The second season is set to release in June 2023 and fans are excited to see what new mysteries the show will uncover.

5. Family Man Season 3

Family Man is a spy thriller web series that follows the story of a middle-class man who works for a special branch of the National Investigation Agency. The show features a talented cast, including Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, and Priyamani. The third season is set to release in June 2023 and fans are excited to see what new challenges the family man will face.

Conclusion

These are the top 5 upcoming Hindi web series in June 2023 that are sure to keep you entertained. Each of these shows has a unique storyline, talented cast, and a loyal fan base. Whether you are a fan of crime thrillers, spy dramas, or realistic dramas, these shows have something for everyone. So mark your calendars and get ready to binge-watch these amazing shows as soon as they release.

