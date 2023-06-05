Upcycled Tote Bag.: Creating a Reusable Tote Bag with a Second-Hand Blanket or Curtain

How to Make an Upcycled Tote Bag from Thrifted Blanket or Curtain

Introduction

Upcycling is the process of giving new life to old and unused items. One of the best ways to upcycle is to convert old fabrics into something new and useful. In this tutorial, we will learn how to make an upcycled tote bag from a thrifted blanket or curtain. This project is easy to do, and it is an excellent way to reduce waste and save money.

Materials Needed

To complete this project, you will need the following materials:

Thrifted blanket or curtain

Fabric scissors

Sewing machine or needle and thread

Sewing pins

Iron

Step-by-Step Instructions

Follow these easy steps to make your upcycled tote bag:

Step 1: Cut the Fabric

Lay the thrifted blanket or curtain flat on a table. Cut two rectangular pieces of fabric, each measuring 14 inches wide by 16 inches long. These pieces will serve as the front and back panels of the tote bag.

Step 2: Cut the Straps

Cut two strips of fabric, each measuring 2 inches wide by 22 inches long. These strips will serve as the tote bag’s straps.

Step 3: Iron the Fabric

Iron the fabric pieces to remove any wrinkles or creases. This step will make it easier to sew the fabric together.

Step 4: Sew the Straps to the Front and Back Panels

Take one strap and place it on the top edge of the front panel, with the right side of the fabric facing up. Pin the strap in place and repeat on the back panel. Sew the straps onto the front and back panels with a straight stitch.

Step 5: Sew the Front and Back Panels Together

Place the two panels together, with the right sides of the fabric facing each other. Pin the sides and bottom of the tote bag together. Sew the sides and bottom of the tote bag with a straight stitch, leaving a ½ inch seam allowance.

Step 6: Box the Corners

Box the corners of the tote bag by pinching the bottom corner of the bag and flattening it. Measure 1 ½ inches from the point of the corner and draw a straight line across the corner. Sew across the line with a straight stitch. Repeat on the other corner.

Step 7: Turn the Tote Bag Right Side Out

Turn the tote bag right side out by pulling it through the opening at the top of the bag.

Step 8: Finish the Tote Bag

Finish the tote bag by ironing it and trimming any loose threads.

Conclusion

In conclusion, upcycling old fabrics into something new and useful is a great way to reduce waste and save money. This tutorial has shown you how to make an upcycled tote bag from a thrifted blanket or curtain. With just a few simple steps, you can create a unique and eco-friendly tote bag that is perfect for carrying groceries, books, or anything else you need to tote around!

Upcycling thrifted fabrics DIY tote bags from blankets or curtains Sustainable fashion and accessories Creative reuse of household items Environmentally-friendly crafting projects