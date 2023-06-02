“Upcycled trumpet sleeve top”: Transform a Blanket into a Trumpet Sleeve Top with this Simple Sewing Refashion Guide

Introduction:

Upcycling is the process of taking something old and turning it into something new and useful. It is a great way to reduce waste and save money. In this tutorial, we will be upcycling a blanket into a trumpet sleeve top. This is an easy sewing refashion that can be completed in an afternoon.

Materials:

To complete this project, you will need the following materials:

A blanket

Scissors

Sewing machine

Thread

Pins

Measuring tape

Marker

Step 1: Cut the blanket

The first step in upcycling a blanket into a trumpet sleeve top is to cut the blanket. Lay the blanket flat on a table or work surface. Using scissors, cut the blanket into two pieces. One piece will be used for the front of the top, and the other piece will be used for the back.

Step 2: Measure and cut the sleeves

Next, measure and cut the sleeves. Measure from your shoulder to your elbow and add an additional inch for seam allowance. Using a marker and measuring tape, mark the length of the sleeve on both pieces of the blanket. Cut along the marks to create two sleeve pieces.

Step 3: Sew the sleeves

With the right sides facing each other, sew the sleeves together along the bottom edge. Then, sew the sleeve to the front and back pieces of the top. Pin the sleeve to the top and sew along the armhole edge.

Step 4: Sew the sides

Once the sleeves are attached, sew the sides of the top together. Pin the front and back pieces together with the right sides facing each other. Sew along the sides, leaving a small opening at the bottom for the hem.

Step 5: Hem the bottom

Fold up the bottom of the top and hem it. You can use a sewing machine or hand sew the hem.

Step 6: Create the trumpet sleeves

To create the trumpet sleeves, cut a small slit in the bottom of the sleeve. Then, cut a piece of elastic that is the same length as the bottom of the sleeve. Attach a safety pin to one end of the elastic and thread it through the slit in the sleeve. Once the elastic is threaded through, sew the ends of the elastic together.

Step 7: Finish the neckline

To finish the neckline, fold the fabric over twice and hem it. You can also add a bias tape or ribbon to the neckline for a more finished look.

Conclusion:

Upcycling a blanket into a trumpet sleeve top is an easy sewing refashion that can be completed in an afternoon. By repurposing an old blanket, you can create a unique and stylish top that is perfect for any occasion. With a few simple steps and some basic sewing skills, you can transform an old blanket into a beautiful new garment. Try this tutorial today and see what you can create!

