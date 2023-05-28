Update on 12-Year-Old Daughter of April Lyda Who Fatally Stabbed Zander Lyda

Zander Lyda Death – Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Zander Lyda, a beloved son, brother, and friend. Zander passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, at the age of 9.

Zander was a bright and energetic young boy who loved playing with his siblings and friends. He had a contagious smile and a kind heart that touched everyone he met. Zander will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

April Lyda Tulsa Daughter – 12 year old Stabs Brother Update

Tragically, Zander’s death was the result of a violent incident that occurred in his home. According to reports, Zander’s 12-year-old sister, April Lyda, stabbed him with a kitchen knife. The incident took place on May 3, 2021, in their home in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

April has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held in juvenile detention. The incident has shocked the community and left many wondering how such a tragedy could occur.

Family and Community Response

Zander’s death has left his family and friends devastated. They are mourning the loss of a beautiful soul who was taken far too soon. The community has also come together to support the family during this difficult time.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses and other costs. The page has already raised thousands of dollars, a testament to the love and support that Zander’s family has received.

Conclusion

Zander’s death is a heartbreaking loss for his family and the community. We offer our deepest condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. We also urge everyone to remember the importance of mental health and seeking help when needed to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future. Zander will be greatly missed, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Zander Lyda tragedy April Lyda and her family’s loss 12-year-old girl stabs brother Zander Lyda’s obituary and funeral Tulsa community mourns Zander’s death