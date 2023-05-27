Update on 12-Year-Old Tulsa Daughter Who Stabbed Brother – Zander Lyda’s Death and Obituary

Zander Lyda Death: A Tragic Loss

The death of Zander Lyda has left many people in shock and mourning. The 16-year-old from Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away on June 1, 2021, after being stabbed by his 12-year-old sister. The incident has raised questions about mental health and gun safety in the United States.

Background

Zander was a beloved member of his community. He was a junior at Memorial High School and had a passion for music. He played the guitar and was a member of the school’s marching band. Zander was described as kind, caring, and always willing to help others.

On May 31, 2021, Zander was at home with his siblings when his 12-year-old sister stabbed him multiple times. The police were called, and Zander was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. Unfortunately, he passed away the next day due to his injuries.

Investigation

The incident has raised questions about mental health and gun safety. The family had several firearms in the house, and it is unclear how the 12-year-old sister was able to access the weapon she used to stab Zander. The police are investigating the incident and have not yet released any details about the motive for the attack.

Tributes

Zander’s death has left his family, friends, and community in shock. Many people have taken to social media to share their condolences and memories of Zander. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

Memorial High School held a candlelight vigil for Zander on June 2, 2021. Hundreds of people attended to pay their respects and share their memories of Zander. The school also released a statement, saying, “We are heartbroken over the loss of Zander Lyda. He was a valued member of our school community and will be deeply missed.”

Conclusion

The death of Zander Lyda is a tragic loss for his family, friends, and community. The incident has raised important questions about mental health and gun safety in the United States. Our thoughts are with Zander’s loved ones during this difficult time.

