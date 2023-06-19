Update on Funeral Mass for Warren Villa

Warren Villa Funeral Mass Update

Dear friends and family,

We regret to inform you that the funeral mass for Warren Villa, originally scheduled for Saturday, June 12th, has been postponed. The new date for the funeral mass will be on Monday, June 14th, at 10:00 am.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding during this difficult time. We want to ensure that Warren receives the proper farewell he deserves, and we believe that postponing the funeral mass will allow us to do so.

The funeral mass will still be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, located at 123 Main Street. The reception will follow immediately after the mass at the Villa family home, located at 456 Oak Avenue.

Thank you for your continued support and prayers for the Villa family during this challenging time.

Sincerely,

The Villa Family

