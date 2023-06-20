Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Last Friday, Clearbrook Convict School in Minnesota went into lockdown after witnesses reported a juvenile male firing multiple rounds about half a mile from the school. While the school sent out a message stating that there was no specific threat, two separate witnesses contradicted this message, with one seeing the juvenile male walking strangely with a rifle and firing off as many as 10 rounds a second, and another witnessing the male firing a burst of gunfire from a pistol before running back into a nearby home. It is unknown whether the male is a student at the school or if disciplinary action has been taken. The police chief, superintendent, and School Board president have declined to comment, causing some parents to worry about the safety of their children at the school.

News Source : trfnews.i234.me

Source Link :SCHOOL LOCKDOWN UPDATE: Witnesses Say Numerous Shots Fired In Area/