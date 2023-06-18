Update on the Cause of Death and Obituary of Gervis Wililo due to an Accident

Gervis Wililo’s Accidental Death Update and Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden and tragic passing of Gervis Wililo. On the 14th of August 2021, Gervis was involved in a fatal accident that claimed his life. He was only 28 years old.

Gervis was a loving son, brother, and friend to many. He had a passion for music and was known for his exceptional guitar skills. He was also a talented athlete and enjoyed playing basketball in his free time.

Gervis had a bright future ahead of him, and his death has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. His family and friends are devastated by this loss and are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

We ask that you keep Gervis’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten. Rest in peace, Gervis.

