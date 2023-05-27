Update on the Death of Zander Lyda: 12-Year-Old Tulsa Daughter Stabs Brother; Obituary for April Lyda.

Zander Lyda Death: Obituary

On April 25th, 2021, the Lyda family suffered a tragic loss when their beloved son, Zander Lyda, passed away at the tender age of 14. Zander was an exceptional student, athlete, and artist who touched the hearts of everyone he met. He was known for his contagious smile, kind heart, and unwavering determination.

Zander was born on February 2nd, 2007, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was the second child of April and James Lyda and had an older sister, also named April, and a younger brother. Zander was a gifted athlete who excelled in soccer, basketball, and track. He was also a talented artist who had a passion for drawing and painting. Zander was a straight-A student who was loved by his teachers and peers alike. He had a bright future ahead of him, and his untimely death has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him.

Zander’s family would like to thank the community for their outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. They ask that their privacy be respected as they mourn the loss of their son.

Lyda Tulsa Daughter, 12-year-old Stabs Brother Update

In a shocking turn of events, it has come to light that Zander’s younger brother was the one who fatally stabbed him. The incident occurred on April 25th, 2021, at their home in Tulsa, Oklahoma. According to reports, the 12-year-old brother stabbed Zander with a kitchen knife during an argument.

The 12-year-old has been taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder. As a minor, his name cannot be released to the public. The family is devastated by the tragedy and is cooperating with the authorities in the investigation.

The Lyda family is requesting privacy during this difficult time as they process the loss of Zander and come to terms with the reality of what has happened. They ask that their privacy be respected and that the media refrain from contacting them or their extended family members.

In conclusion, the Lyda family has suffered an unimaginable loss with the passing of Zander. He was a remarkable young man who will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community. The family is asking for privacy and respect during this difficult time as they grieve and try to come to terms with their loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this heartbreaking time.

