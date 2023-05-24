Update on the Murder of Elisa Lam at the Cecil Hotel #elisalam #cecilhotel

Elisa Lam Murder Update: What We Know So Far

The mysterious death of Canadian student Elisa Lam at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles in 2013 has captured the attention of true crime enthusiasts for years. The case has been the subject of documentaries, podcasts, and books, but despite the media attention, many questions remain unanswered. Here is what we know so far about the Elisa Lam murder case.

The Disappearance of Elisa Lam

Elisa Lam was a 21-year-old student from Vancouver, Canada, who was traveling alone in California. She checked into the Cecil Hotel in downtown Los Angeles on January 26, 2013. After a few days, her family became concerned when they didn’t hear from her and reported her missing to the police.

The Discovery of Her Body

On February 19, 2013, hotel guests complained about the water pressure in their rooms and a maintenance worker went to the rooftop water tank to investigate. There, he discovered the body of Elisa Lam floating in the water. The tank had been locked and there was no way for her to get in without someone else opening it. Her death was ruled accidental at first, but the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and the discovery of her body raised suspicions.

The Surveillance Footage

One of the most puzzling aspects of the Elisa Lam case is the surveillance footage from the hotel elevator. The footage, released by the police after her death, shows Elisa acting strangely in the elevator. She appears to be hiding from someone or something, talking to someone who is not visible on the screen, and making strange hand gestures. Many people have tried to interpret the footage, but it remains a mystery.

The Investigation

The LAPD investigated Elisa Lam’s death and ruled it accidental due to drowning. However, many people believe that foul play was involved, citing the strange behavior captured on the surveillance footage and the fact that the water tank was locked from the outside. The case was reopened in 2015, but no new evidence was found.

The Cecil Hotel

The Cecil Hotel has a dark history, including being the residence of serial killer Richard Ramirez in the 1980s. It has also been the site of numerous suicides and other crimes. The hotel has since been rebranded as the Stay on Main, but the notoriety of the Cecil Hotel remains.

Conclusion

The Elisa Lam murder case remains unsolved, and the mystery surrounding her death has only grown over the years. The surveillance footage, the strange circumstances of her death, and the history of the Cecil Hotel have all contributed to the fascination with this case. Perhaps one day, new evidence will come to light and the truth about what happened to Elisa Lam will be revealed.

Cecil Hotel Elisa Lam case Mysterious death Investigation updates Elevator footage