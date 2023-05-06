Updated Kentucky Derby Post Positions : Which Horses Got the Best Post Positions in the 2021 Kentucky Derby?

Who Has the Advantage in the 2021 Kentucky Derby Post Position Draw?

The Best Post Positions for the 2021 Kentucky Derby

The 2021 Kentucky Derby is just around the corner, and the post positions have been announced. The draw took place on Tuesday, with 20 horses entered into the race. The post positions are important because they can have a significant impact on a horse’s chances of winning. So, who got the best draw?

Essential Quality

The horse that got the coveted number 14 post position is Essential Quality. Essential Quality is the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby, and the number 14 post position is considered one of the best posts to have. The number 14 post position has produced the most Kentucky Derby winners in history, with five horses winning from this post. Essential Quality is trained by Brad Cox and ridden by Luis Saez, and they will be looking to make history by winning from this post.

Rock Your World

Another horse that got a good draw is Rock Your World, who will be starting from the number 15 post position. Rock Your World is a California-based horse and has won all three of his starts. He is trained by John Sadler and ridden by Joel Rosario. The number 15 post position has produced three Kentucky Derby winners in history, and Rock Your World will be hoping to add his name to that list.

Known Agenda

Known Agenda is another horse that got a good draw. He will be starting from the number one post position, which is often considered a difficult post to win from. However, Known Agenda has been in excellent form recently, winning the Florida Derby earlier this year. He is trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr.

Highly Motivated

One horse that didn’t get a great draw is Highly Motivated, who will be starting from the number 17 post position. The number 17 post position has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner, and it is often considered a difficult draw. However, Highly Motivated is a talented horse and has been in good form recently. He is trained by Chad Brown and ridden by Javier Castellano.

Overall, the post positions for the 2021 Kentucky Derby are fairly evenly spread out. While some horses got better draws than others, there is no clear favorite going into the race. It will be interesting to see how the horses perform on race day and whether any of them can overcome their post positions to win the race.

The Kentucky Derby is one of the most prestigious horse races in the world, and it is watched by millions of people around the globe. The race is steeped in tradition and history, and the post positions are an important part of that tradition. The horses that got the best draws will be feeling confident going into the race, but anything can happen on race day. It will be a thrilling race, and we can’t wait to see who comes out on top.