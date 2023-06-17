Updates on School Lockdown Triggered by Reports of Man Carrying a Possible Gun today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A man was fatally stabbed at a bus stop in Birmingham and a woman has been taken into custody on suspicion of murder. The incident occurred on Hunters Road near Hockley Circus on Monday evening, with emergency services arriving on the scene but unable to save the victim. A woman aged 37 was arrested soon after on the suspicion of murder, while a man aged 43 was arrested for allegedly helping the offender. Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood of West Midlands Police has appealed for anyone with information to come forward. The victim’s family has been informed and forensic teams have been seen investigating the scene.

School safety Lockdown procedures Threat assessment Emergency response Crisis management

News Source : manchestereveningnews.co.uk – Thomas George

Source Link :RECAP : School put on ‘lockdown’ after reports of man with ‘possible gun’ – updates/