“UPI payment troubleshooting”: 5 Simple Steps to Resolve a Failed UPI Payment Transaction | अगर UPI से Payment Fail हो जाए तो ये 5 काम करें और पूर्ण हो जाएं आपका Transaction

What To Do If UPI Payment is Stuck?

UPI has made our lives easier. Almost every task can now be done through UPI, whether it is buying groceries or making online payments. However, sometimes while making UPI payments, the payment gets stuck, which can be quite frustrating. There are several reasons why a UPI transaction may fail. For example, if you have entered the wrong UPI ID, the recipient’s address is incorrect, the bank server is down, or if your internet connection is not working, the UPI transfer may fail. If you are facing such payment-related issues, then you can follow these tips:

Check Daily UPI Payment Limit

Most banks and payment gateways have imposed a limit on the daily count of UPI transactions. In addition, as per NPCI guidelines, the maximum amount that can be transferred in a single UPI transaction is Rs. 1 lakh. Therefore, if you have exceeded the daily money transfer limit or have already made around 10 UPI transactions, then you will have to wait for 24 hours to renew your daily limit. If you are in between a payment, then try completing the payment using a different bank account or payment method.

Ensure Correct UPI ID and Recipient Address

When making a UPI payment, check the UPI ID and recipient’s address to ensure that you are providing the correct details without any error.

Check Bank Server Status

Sometimes, bank servers may be down, which can cause payment failure. Before focusing on any other solution, you should check the status of the bank’s server.

Check Internet Connection

Verify that your internet connection is working properly. If your internet connection is unstable, then try relocating or using a different network to retry the payment.

Contact UPI Service Provider

If despite all your verifications, the payment still fails, then you should contact your UPI service provider. Inform them about your issue and provide them with your details. Ask for their assistance to resolve your problem.

UPI payments have become an integral part of our daily lives. Therefore, it is crucial to know what to do if your UPI payment gets stuck. Following these tips can help you resolve your issue and complete your payment successfully.

