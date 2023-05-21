“Upper Brookfield caravan fire” today : Victims of Caravan Fire in Upper Brookfield Brisbane Identified as Jane Strong and Eli Johnson – A Comprehensive Guide

Victims of Caravan Fire in Upper Brookfield Identified as Jane Strong and Eli Johnson – Complete Information Guide today 2023.

A man and a woman in their 20s died in a caravan fire on Galvin Road in Upper Brookfield, Brisbane. The victims have been identified as Jane Strong and Eli Johnson. Another male was taken to the hospital with burns but is doing well. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service. The community is urged to support each other during this difficult time.

Read Full story : Jane Strong and Eli Johnson Identified as Victim Dead in Caravan Fire in Brisbane Suburb of Upper Brookfield – TOP INFO GUIDE /

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

“Brisbane caravan fire victims” “Upper Brookfield tragedy” “Jane Strong and Eli Johnson” “Fatal fire in Brisbane suburb” “Investigation into caravan fire deaths”