UPS Driver, Don Mallory, Sustains Injuries in Little Rock Shooting

Don Mallory, UPS Driver Injured After Shooting in Little Rock

The Incident

Don Mallory, a UPS driver, was injured after a shooting that took place in Little Rock, Arkansas. The incident occurred on November 24, 2020, while Mallory was on his delivery route. According to reports, Mallory was shot by an unknown assailant while he was delivering a package.

The Injuries

Mallory was rushed to a nearby hospital after the shooting. He suffered injuries to his leg and was in stable condition. The injuries were not life-threatening, and Mallory was expected to make a full recovery. Mallory was released from the hospital a few days after the shooting and is currently recovering at home.

The Suspect

The suspect in the shooting is still at large, and the investigation is ongoing. According to eyewitnesses, the suspect was a male who fled the scene on foot after the shooting. The police are currently reviewing surveillance footage from the area and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The Response

Upon hearing about the shooting, UPS issued a statement expressing their concern for Mallory’s well-being. The company also stated that they are working closely with law enforcement to assist with the investigation. In addition, UPS has offered a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

The Impact

The shooting has had a significant impact on Mallory and his family. Mallory has been a UPS driver for over 23 years and is well-respected by his colleagues and customers. The incident has left Mallory shaken and has caused him to miss work while he recovers. The shooting has also had an impact on the Little Rock community, with many expressing their shock and concern over the incident.

The Importance of Safety

The shooting of Don Mallory highlights the importance of safety for delivery drivers. Delivery drivers are often at risk of being targeted by criminals, making it essential for companies to take measures to protect their employees. UPS has implemented various safety measures, including training programs and the use of technology to track drivers’ movements. However, incidents like this demonstrate that more needs to be done to protect these workers.

The Call for Justice

The shooting of Don Mallory has sparked a call for justice in the Little Rock community. Many are urging anyone with information about the suspect to come forward and assist with the investigation. The community is also rallying around Mallory, offering their support and well-wishes as he recovers from his injuries.

A Reminder to Stay Safe

The shooting of Don Mallory is a reminder that safety should always be a top priority. Whether you are a delivery driver or not, it is essential to take precautions to protect yourself from harm. We must all be vigilant and look out for each other to ensure that incidents like this do not happen again.

