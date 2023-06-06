“UPSC Haryana Toppers”: Chandigarh News: 63 Candidates from Haryana Make it to UPSC Final List, 10 Among Top 100

Haryana Shines in UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently declared the results of the civil services examination for the year 2022, and Haryana has emerged as a shining star with 63 candidates from the state being selected. The final list of the prestigious examination includes 10 candidates from Haryana in the top 100. Among the 63 selected candidates, 32 are male and 31 female candidates, highlighting the gender parity in the state’s education system.

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, felicitated the candidates on Monday at a ceremony held in Chandigarh. He urged the candidates to adopt a liberal character during their training and work without discrimination in the spirit of social service, considering the whole country as a family. He also encouraged them to become a source of inspiration for other youth in the state.

Addressing the newly selected officers, Haryana Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, said that there was no better alternative to hard work and ability than civil services. He added that civil service officers have a great responsibility towards the nation and the people they serve.

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP), PK Agrawal, also praised the selected candidates and said that they would work as brand ambassadors across the country. He emphasized that police service should be voluntarily chosen so that the society also gets the benefit of their services. He added that police service taught the lesson of discipline and duty, which is essential for any civil service officer.

The selection of seven officers, previously selected in the Haryana Civil Services (HCS), who have cleared the UPSC examination is also a notable achievement. This shows that the state’s efforts to improve its education system and provide better opportunities to its youth are bearing fruit.

Haryana has always been known for its agricultural prowess, but it is now emerging as an education hub as well. The state has made significant progress in the last few years in terms of literacy rates, education infrastructure, and quality of education. The government has taken several measures to promote education in the state, including setting up new schools and colleges, providing scholarships to students from economically weaker sections, and launching various schemes to improve the quality of education.

The state government has also taken steps to improve the employability of its youth by promoting skill development programs and providing vocational training. This has helped the youth of Haryana to become more competitive and better prepared for the job market.

The success of Haryana’s candidates in the UPSC civil services examination is a testament to the state’s focus on education and skill development. It is also a source of pride for the people of Haryana who can now boast of having a significant number of civil service officers serving the nation.

In conclusion, the selection of 63 candidates from Haryana in the UPSC civil services examination is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the state’s focus on education and skill development. It is a source of pride for the people of Haryana who can now boast of having a significant number of civil service officers serving the nation. The government must continue its efforts to promote education and skill development in the state to ensure that Haryana’s youth can compete at the national and international levels.

News Source : TNN

Source Link :Upsc Final List: 63 From Hry Selected, 10 Among Top 100 | Chandigarh News/