“Upscale shopping Buckhead Atlanta”: Upscale Shopping Experience at Phipps Plaza in Buckhead Atlanta

Buckhead’s Iconic Luxury Shopping Destination: Phipps Plaza

Phipps Plaza, located in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta, Georgia, is an upscale shopping mall known for its chandeliers, marble floors, grand staircase, and luxury retailers. It is one of the most popular luxury shopping destinations in Atlanta, offering shoppers the chance to spoil themselves with high-end designer items.

Reasons to Visit Phipps Plaza

Phipps Plaza is home to more than 100 stores, including high-end brands like Gucci, Prada, and Versace, as well as popular retailers like Nordstrom, Chico’s, and J. Jill. There are also a range of dining options, from casual cafes to upscale restaurants, including Alon’s Bakery & Market, Earl of Sandwich, and Nobu Atlanta Restaurant.

In addition to shopping and dining, Phipps Plaza offers entertainment options that include the LEGO Discovery Center and a 14-screen AMC theater. Take a break from shopping and have a drink or snack outside at The Green.

Phipps Plaza is home to two luxurious hotels that offer the perfect escape and access to Atlanta’s notable shopping destination. The Marriott’s AC Hotel Atlanta Buckhead features 166 European-inspired rooms, flexible venue spaces, and re-designed amenities. Nobu Hotel Atlanta offers 152 stylish guest rooms, as well as a rooftop pool, meeting space, fitness facility, and more.

This upscale shopping mall also features a top-tier athletic country club, Life Time Fitness, which offers boutique programs, great amenities, fitness studios, and an amazing rooftop Beach Club. The entire floor below the club features Life Time Work, a co-working concept that combines a world-class health club experience with exceptional workspaces.

Insider Tips

The Phipps Plaza Valet is located at the main Peachtree Road entrance and is available to guests for a small fee. Situated just across Peachtree Road is Atlanta’s other upscale shopping mall, Lenox Square, the largest shopping mall in the Southeast.

Know Before You Go

Where is Phipps Plaza located?

3500 Peachtree Road NE

Atlanta, GA 30326

(404) 262-0992

