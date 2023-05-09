“Upset goat responds to cries for help in Enid” : Enid Police Officers Responding to Distress Calls Confronted by Highly Agitated Goat

Upset goat greets Enid officers responding to distress calls

Enid police officers in Oklahoma were surprised when they responded to cries for help and found a very upset goat. Officers David Sneed and Neal Storey ran through a wooded area after hearing what sounded like someone yelling for help, with Sneed hearing a yell for help. They found the source of the screaming – a goat. The farmer told the officers that the goat was upset because he had been separated from one of his friends. The officer said to the farmer while laughing about the situation, “From a long distance, it sounds like ‘help.'”

