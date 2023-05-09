“Upshur Co child hit incident” : Man from Upshur County arrested for hitting a child

Man from Upshur County arrested for hitting a minor

A man has been arrested in Upshur County, West Virginia, after allegedly hitting a child during an altercation at a trailer park. Anthony “Todd” Gassett, 55, was reportedly yelling at his children, leading a neighbor to confront him. The neighbor said Gassett began “going crazy” and hit him in the head with a closed fist. While swinging again, Gassett hit the neighbor’s child, knocking the child into a counter and causing a head injury. Gassett is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional jail on a $25,000 bond.

News Source : Joey Rather

Source Link :Upshur Co man arrested after striking a child/