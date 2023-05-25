“Upside-Down Tomato Cornbread Recipe”: How to Prepare Upside-Down Tomato Cornbread – A Delicious Recipe

Up Your Summer BBQ Game with Upside-Down Tomato Cornbread

Come summertime, gorgeous heirloom tomatoes in a rainbow of colors are one of the best finds at the local farmers’ market. What better way to show them off than in this upside-down tomato cornbread? Tender and savory, this cornbread recipe is studded with thinly sliced, delicately seasoned tomatoes for a stunning presentation. It stands out in a sea of BBQ sides and is especially scrumptious with ribs, brisket, or a big bowlful of chili. On the off chance that you have any leftovers, serve it for breakfast the next morning with eggs and bacon or replace any bread with cornbread in a fluffy breakfast bake. Yum!

Ingredients

3 large heirloom tomatoes

1 tsp kosher salt

1 cup yellow cornmeal

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1 jalapeño, seeded and minced

1/4 cup chopped green onion

1 cup buttermilk

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1 large egg

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

2 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375°F. Slice the tomatoes into 1/4-inch thick rounds and sprinkle with kosher salt. Place them in a colander over a bowl and let them sit for 10 minutes to release their excess water. In a large bowl, whisk together cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and black pepper. Add jalapeño and green onion to the bowl and mix. In a separate bowl, whisk together buttermilk, melted butter, egg, and mayonnaise. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Fold in the shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Grease a 10-inch cast-iron skillet with melted butter. Arrange the tomato slices in a single layer on the bottom of the skillet. Pour the cornbread batter over the tomatoes and spread it evenly. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the cornbread cool in the skillet for 5 minutes. Use a knife to loosen the edges of the cornbread. Place a large plate over the skillet and carefully flip the cornbread onto the plate. Serve warm.

How do you keep upside-down tomato cornbread from sticking?

As long as you’re working with a well-seasoned cast-iron skillet, the amount of butter in this recipe plus the heat of the oven should prevent the bread from sticking. Lay down a circle of parchment before adding butter to the skillet if the cast-iron skillet is not well-seasoned.

How do you keep upside-down tomato cornbread from getting soggy?

Salting and drying the sliced tomatoes is an important step. It not only seasons the tomatoes, but it also extracts some of the water so that the cornbread is less likely to get soggy. Putting the tomatoes and batter into a hot skillet also starts cooking the tomatoes immediately and gets some crispy edges on the bread. Finally, make sure to flip the cornbread out of the pan after 5 minutes or the bread will start steaming in the skillet. Plus, that means the bread can be served hot and fresh!

How do you pick heirloom tomatoes for upside-down tomato cornbread?

Heirloom tomatoes, prized for their flavor, are very delicate and thin-skinned. Handle them with care since they are prone to bruising. When choosing tomatoes, give them a gentle squeeze to see if they have some give, as you might with peaches or avocados. They should have an earthy, slightly sweet smell. The best part of heirloom tomatoes? They are available in a kaleidoscope of colors! For a beautiful cornbread, pick out some yellow, orange, green, or red heirlooms and be sure the store them correctly to keep ’em fresh.

