“Upstate apartment break-in with small kids” today : Accused Man Breaks into Upstate Apartment with Young Children Present

Antwain Abercrombie was arrested after breaking into two different apartments in Greenville, South Carolina, in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Abercrombie led the police on a chase after failing to stop for officers on Buncombe Road. He drove to Crest Lane and attempted to hide in an apartment complex before breaking into two apartments where small children were present. Abercrombie was found hiding in a closet and was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He also caused damage to the patrol vehicle by kicking the door. Abercrombie is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of children in the community. The Greenville Police Department has emphasized the importance of reporting any suspicious activity and taking measures to secure the home, such as locking doors and windows and installing security systems. The department has also urged the public to be vigilant and to report any information that could help prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. The incident highlights the importance of community policing and collaboration between law enforcement and the public to ensure the safety of all residents. It also underscores the need for effective measures to address the root causes of crime, including poverty, mental illness, and substance abuse.

News Source : Bethany Fowler

