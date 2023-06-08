Upstate Merch Owner Dillon Gilligan from Watertown NY Passes Away: Obituary

Obituary: Dillon Gilligan, Owner of Upstate Merch in Watertown, NY

Dillon Gilligan, the beloved owner of Upstate Merch in Watertown, NY, has passed away. He was a dedicated entrepreneur and a cherished member of the community.

Dillon was born on October 4, 1985, in Watertown, NY, and he grew up in the area. He attended Watertown High School and then went on to pursue his passion for business at Syracuse University. After graduating, he returned to his hometown and founded Upstate Merch, a successful clothing and accessories store that quickly became a local favorite.

Dillon was a hard-working and innovative businessman who always put his customers first. He was known for his friendly and welcoming personality, and he made sure that everyone who visited Upstate Merch felt like family. He was also deeply committed to giving back to the community, and he was involved in many local charities and organizations.

Outside of work, Dillon was a devoted husband and father. He met his wife, Sarah, in college, and they were married in 2010. They had two children together, a son named Jack and a daughter named Ava. Dillon loved spending time with his family, and he was always eager to share his passions for music, sports, and outdoor activities with them.

Dillon passed away on June 15, 2021, at the age of 35. He is survived by his wife, Sarah, and his children, Jack and Ava, as well as his parents, siblings, and many other family members and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held in Dillon’s honor at Upstate Merch, and all are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the local charities that Dillon supported throughout his life.

