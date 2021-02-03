Urantsetseg Tserendorj Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Urantsetseg Tserendorj has Died .

Urantsetseg Tserendorj has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Tributes

———————— –

Aidan Moore

Absolutely disgusting.

May this unfortunate lady rest in peace. We need stop and search approach towards the feral scum roaming our streets and minimum sentences of at least 12 months for a first offence and not served in comfort but be put to work benefiting the community. These gangs are out of control and seem to be able to roam freely. The public order unit needs to be used to deal with them.

· Reply · 24m

Richard Charters

RIP came here to try better her life and her family’s very sad day

· Reply · 1h

Maureen Curran

That’s awful , RIP.

Lady minding her own business going home from work. No one is safe . I hope they make an example of this thug and sentence fits the crime,

· Reply · 1h

Mairead Beausang

So sad for her and her family, a lady trying to earn a living and is attacked in such a horrific way. May she rest in peace.. The attacker probably won’t do a days work in his lifetime, waster

· Reply · 44m

Holly Carey

Scummm should be named d kids are animals grown up i dread raren my son in this kip poor woman god help her family🙏🙏🙏

· Reply · 30m

Oliver Ryan

Whatever happens to this vile little animal will never be enough. May she RIP

· Reply · 1h

Mark Rooney

A lawless generation of teenagers who couldn’t care less weather they live or die..Disgraceful what we have let this city become..Poor woman..may she rest in peace

· Reply · 2h

Mary Egan Sludds

God rest her soul, an awful waste of life.They will have to start giving harder sentences for knife crimes.

· Reply · 1h

Eleanor Curran

Horrific, how young our offenders are its unthinkable, may she rest in peace and may God watch over the ones who have to face life now without her 💖

· Reply · 2h

Maureen Connelly

Condolences to this lady’s family RIP

regardless of his Age He should be locked up Law is way to Soft that’s why things are getting out of hand & violent They think they can do this dreadful thing and get off

· Reply · 1h

Elizabeth Tougher

So so sad. What a terrible act and to wipe out a life for nothing. My thoughts and condolences are with her family at this very sad time 🥲

· Reply · 45m

Marie Burke Roe

Very very sad that people can’t walk our streets in safety it’s getting worse there should be some law taken out for people carrying any type of weapons like knives to be fined or charged or their parents to be made accountable for their children’s actions rip to that poor woman and condolences to her family at this sad time