urder case earlier, has been arrested and booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Focus Keyword: Baljinder Singh Binder (the accused) : Local man murders wife over suspicion of infidelity: Simran Kaur Simmu identified as victim, Baljinder Singh Binder as suspect.

urder case, brutally kills wife in suspicion of infidelity: Simran Kaur Simmu victim, Baljinder Singh Binder suspect

an of the Master Colony in the area was charged with the brutal murder of his wife, Simran Kaur Simmu (40), using a sharp-edged weapon. The motive for the murder was suspected infidelity. The incident took place at their residence on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Baljinder Singh Binder and is currently serving a sentence in a nearby prison.

News Source : The Tribune India

