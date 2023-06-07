“Urfi Javed Net Worth”: Urfi Javed: A Comprehensive Biography for 2023 Covering Her Lifestyle, Relationships, Wealth, Cars, Family, Home, and Age.

Urfi Javed Biography 2023

Urfi Javed is a popular Indian television actress. She was born on October 15, 1996, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India. Urfi Javed completed her schooling in Lucknow and then moved to Mumbai to pursue her career in acting. She made her debut in the television industry with the show ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’ in 2016. Since then, she has appeared in several television shows and has gained a massive following.

Urfi Javed Lifestyle

Urfi Javed is a fitness enthusiast and loves to maintain a healthy lifestyle. She follows a strict diet and workout routine to stay in shape. She also practices yoga and meditation to keep her mind and body calm. Urfi Javed is also a fashion icon and loves to experiment with different styles. She often shares her fashion choices on her social media handles.

Boyfriends

Urfi Javed is currently single and not dating anyone. However, she has been linked with several co-stars in the past. She was rumored to be dating her co-star Paras Kalnawat from the show ‘Mariam Khan – Reporting Live’. However, both of them denied the rumors and stated that they are just good friends.

Net Worth

Urfi Javed’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. She earns her income through her acting career, brand endorsements, and social media collaborations. She has worked in several television shows and has also appeared in music videos. Urfi Javed is also a social media influencer and has a massive following on Instagram.

Cars

Urfi Javed is a car enthusiast and loves to drive different cars. She owns a BMW 3-series and loves to take long drives in it. She often shares pictures of her car on her social media handles.

Family

Urfi Javed was born and brought up in a Muslim family in Lucknow. Her father is a businessman, and her mother is a homemaker. She has two siblings, a younger sister, and a younger brother.

House

Urfi Javed currently resides in Mumbai. She lives in a luxurious apartment in one of the prime locations of Mumbai. Her apartment is decorated with modern interiors and has a beautiful view of the city.

Age

Urfi Javed is 27 years old as of 2023. She celebrates her birthday on October 15.

Conclusion

Urfi Javed is a talented actress and a fashion icon. She has gained a massive following through her acting skills and her social media presence. Urfi Javed’s dedication towards her fitness and fashion choices has made her a role model for many. We wish her all the success in her future endeavors.

Urfi Javed Age Urfi Javed Boyfriends Urfi Javed Family Urfi Javed Net Worth Urfi Javed House