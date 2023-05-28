Urinary tract infection warning signs: Warning Signs of Urinary Tract Infection: How to Identify Them

Overview

Infection of any part of the urinary system, including kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra, is known as Urinary Tract Infection (UTI). It is a common health concern, especially among women. The infection can affect any part of the urinary tract, but most commonly, it affects the bladder and urethra. If left untreated, the infection can spread to the kidneys and cause severe complications.

Symptoms

If you or someone you know is exhibiting symptoms of a Urinary tract infection, seek medical attention immediately. Symptoms vary between different types of UTIs. Some of the commonly noted symptoms include:

Burning sensation during urination:

One of the most common symptoms of UTI is a burning sensation or pain during urination. This happens because the bacterial infection irritates the lining of the urinary tract, causing pain and discomfort.

Frequency and Urgency:

People with UTI tend to feel the need to urinate more frequently than usual. They may also feel the urge to urinate urgently but may only pass a small amount of urine at a time.

Cloudy or strong-smelling urine:

UTI can cause changes in the color and odor of urine. The urine may appear cloudy, dark, or have a strong smell. This happens due to the presence of bacteria in the urine.

Pain in the lower abdomen or back:

UTI can cause pain or discomfort in the lower abdomen or back. This happens because the infection can spread to the kidneys and cause inflammation and pain in the back.

Fever and Chills:

In severe cases, UTI can cause fever and chills. This happens when the infection spreads to the kidneys and causes a more severe infection.

Causes

UTI is caused by bacteria that enter the urinary tract. The most common bacterium that causes UTI is Escherichia coli (E. coli). The bacteria can enter the urinary tract through the urethra and infect the bladder, ureters, or kidneys.

Several factors increase the risk of getting UTI. Some of these factors include:

Gender:

Women are more prone to UTI than men. This is because women have a shorter urethra, which makes it easier for bacteria to enter the bladder.

Sexual activity:

Sexual activity can increase the risk of getting UTI. This is because sexual intercourse can introduce bacteria into the urinary tract.

Poor hygiene:

Poor hygiene, such as not wiping from front to back after using the toilet, can increase the risk of getting UTI.

Urinary catheterization:

People who use urinary catheters are at a higher risk of getting UTI. This is because the catheter can introduce bacteria into the urinary tract.

Treatment

UTI can be treated with antibiotics. The type of antibiotic prescribed depends on the type of bacteria causing the infection. Antibiotics should be taken as prescribed, and the full course should be completed, even if the symptoms disappear.

In addition to antibiotics, drinking plenty of water can help flush out the bacteria from the urinary tract. Pain relievers can also be taken to relieve the pain and discomfort associated with UTI.

If the infection spreads to the kidneys, hospitalization may be required, and intravenous antibiotics may be administered.

Prevention

UTI can be prevented by following good hygiene practices, such as:

Drink plenty of water:

Drinking plenty of water helps flush out bacteria from the urinary tract.

Practice good hygiene:

Wiping from front to back after using the toilet can prevent the introduction of bacteria into the urinary tract.

Urinate frequently:

Urinating frequently helps flush out bacteria from the urinary tract.

Empty the bladder completely:

Make sure to empty the bladder completely to prevent the growth of bacteria.

Practice safe sex:

Practicing safe sex can prevent the introduction of bacteria into the urinary tract.

In conclusion, UTI is a common health concern that affects the urinary tract. It can cause pain, discomfort, and severe complications if left untreated. Good hygiene practices and drinking plenty of water can help prevent UTI. If symptoms of UTI are present, seek medical attention immediately.

UTI symptoms UTI diagnosis UTI treatment Complications of UTIs Preventing UTIs

News Source : msn.com

Source Link :Urinary tract infection Warning Signs: What to Look Out For/