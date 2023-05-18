US-27 crash near Winter Haven today : US-27 Closed as 1 Person Dies and 4 Are Injured in Winter Haven Crash

1. #WinterHavenCrash

2. #US27Closed

3. #FatalAccident

4. #InjuryCollision

5. #TrafficAlert

A multi-vehicle collision has claimed one life and likely injured four others in Winter Haven, Florida, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The accident occurred around 5:06 a.m. on Thursday along US-27 at Cypress Gardens Blvd. Those involved in the crash include a box truck, a sports utility vehicle, and potentially three other vehicles. All lanes of US-27 are closed near the site of the crash; drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes. The incident remains under investigation.

As of Thursday morning, no further details have been released regarding the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim. The investigation is ongoing and News Channel 8 will continue to update the story as more information becomes available. This incident is a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for all drivers to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions while on the road.

News Source : Rachel Tucker

1. Winter Haven crash

2. US-27 closure

3. Traffic accident injuries

4. Fatal car collision

5. Road closure updates