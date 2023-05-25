US citizen Gabriel Allen Coder detained at Delhi’s IGI airport with live cartridges

Gabriel Allen Coder : US citizen Gabriel Allen Coder detained with live cartridges at Delhi airport

A US citizen named Gabriel Allen Coder, 20, was detained by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) for carrying six live cartridges on Monday. The cartridges were marked as Hornady 357 MAG Caliber. The Delhi Police has registered an FIR under section 25 of Arms Act, and further investigation is underway.

News Source : ANI

