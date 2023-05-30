Jude Chacko – Indian-origin student shot dead during robbery attempt in America : “US: Indian-origin student shot dead during robbery attempt, second incident in 40 days”

A 21-year-old Indian-origin student named Jude Chacko was fatally shot in Philadelphia, America, while returning from work on Sunday. Chacko, originally from Kollam district in Kerala, was doing part-time work alongside his studies. Reports suggest that he was targeted by unknown assailants who tried to rob him, resulting in his death. This incident comes just 40 days after another Indian-origin student, Saiesh Veera, was shot and killed at a petrol pump in America. The police have released photos of the suspected attackers and appealed to the public for information.

News Source : Satlok Express

