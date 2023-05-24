US Navy engineer caught trying to pass secrets – suspect named

Navy submarine : No title can be extracted from this text as it doesn’t provide information about a specific suspect or victim.

The United States Navy is investing $5.1 billion in the development of a high-tech submarine for underwater warfare, as countries like China and Russia compete for control over seabed resources. According to retired Navy Admiral James Stavridis, attacks on undersea cable infrastructure could severely damage the confidential communication abilities of the US and its allies. The Navy hopes to increase its presence and protection on the seabed to prevent such attacks, as disruption of even a single pipeline or cable could compromise internet access and energy supply. The Navy’s new attack submarine will be its most expensive yet, costing $5.1 billion, but Congress is expected to approve funding for the project.

