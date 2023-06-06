US Spy Robert Hanssen, Found Guilty, Dies in Colorado Prison

Robert Hanssen, Convicted US Spy, Found Dead in Colorado Prison

Robert Hanssen, a former FBI agent who was convicted of spying for the Soviet Union and Russia, was found dead in his cell at a high-security prison in Colorado. He was 75 years old.

Hanssen had been serving a life sentence without parole since 2002, after pleading guilty to selling classified information to the Russians for more than two decades. He was considered one of the most damaging spies in U.S. history.

The cause of his death has not been released, but officials say foul play is not suspected. Hanssen had a reputation as a master spy, but he was also known for being difficult to work with and prone to erratic behavior.

His case was the subject of a book and a movie, both called “Breach,” which detailed how he was finally caught by the FBI after years of eluding detection. Despite his espionage activities, Hanssen was a devout Catholic and a family man who lived in the suburbs with his wife and children.

His death marks the end of a controversial and notorious career in espionage, and raises questions about the effectiveness of U.S. counterintelligence efforts.

