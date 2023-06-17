US state: 6 individuals discovered deceased following shooting and fire incident today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to reports from authorities, six individuals, including three children, were discovered dead following a shooting and fire at a residence in Tennessee. The suspected murder-suicide occurred in the unincorporated area of Sequatchie at around 9 pm on Thursday, as per WTVC-TV, a local channel in Chattanooga. After police officers responded to a shooting at the residence, they found the house ablaze. One more individual was admitted to a hospital in Chattanooga with a gunshot wound, as per the report. Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett stated that the incident was a long-standing domestic situation. Autopsies are being conducted in Nashville, the capital city of Tennessee, on the deceased. Gary Barnett, one of the three adults found dead, is believed to have shot the other victims before taking his own life. Regina Barnett, who had obtained a restraining order against her estranged husband Gary a month before the incident, and Britney Perez, who was visiting her mother Regina at the time of the incident, were the two adult victims identified. An arrest affidavit demonstrated that the restraining order was issued following Gary Barnett’s arrest in December 2022 for a domestic assault charge involving his wife, as per Local 3 News. The case against Gary Barnett was still pending, with a potential court appearance scheduled for July 5. The investigation into the violent act is still ongoing, according to authorities.

