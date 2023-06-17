US State: 6 Individuals Discovered Deceased Following Shooting and Fire Incident today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to reports from authorities, a shooting and fire at a home in Tennessee has resulted in the deaths of six individuals, including three children. The incident, which is believed to be a murder-suicide, occurred in the Sequatchie area on Thursday evening. One person was hospitalized with gunshot wounds and the remains of the deceased have been taken to Nashville for autopsies. The perpetrator, identified as Gary Barnett, is believed to have killed the other victims before taking his own life. One victim, Regina Barnett, had obtained a restraining order against her estranged husband Gary about a month prior to the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

Gun violence Mass shooting Arson Tragedy Criminal investigation

News Source : IANS

Source Link :6 found dead after shooting, fire in US state/