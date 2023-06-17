Usain Bolt scores great goal in charity game

Usain Bolt scores great goal in charity game

Posted on June 17, 2023

Usain Bolt : Usain Bolt scores great goal in charity game

In a charity match, the renowned Jamaican sprinter, who is also a fan of Manchester United, exhibited his football abilities by scoring a fantastic goal. The image depicts this moment.

News Source : Diario AS

  1. Usain Bolt goal celebration
  2. Rashford-like celebration
  3. Football skills of Usain Bolt
  4. Usain Bolt’s goal-scoring ability
  5. Viral celebration by Usain Bolt
Post Views: 4

Leave a Reply