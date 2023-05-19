USC Athletic Director Resignation: Resignation of USC’s Athletic Director, Mike Bohn

#USC #AthleticDirector #MikeBohn #Resigns #CollegeSports #LeadershipChanges #Trojans #FightOn

USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn Resigns

USC athletic director Mike Bohn has resigned from his position, The Times has learned.

Statement from Mike Bohn

“After more than 40 years of college athletics leadership, it is the right time to step away from my position as Director of Athletics at the University of Southern California. I have dedicated my life to serving student-athletes and advancing the enterprise of intercollegiate athletics. I will always be proud of leading the program out of the most tumultuous times in the history of the profession and at USC with a restored reputation and national milestone accomplishments. I led the process to join the Big 10 Conference, hired marquee Head Coaches, produced the highest graduation rate in school history and won numerous national and conference championships. As a former student-athlete myself, my purpose and identity are rooted in supporting young people as they pursue their athletic, academic, and personal goals. I have been fortunate to have had so many wonderful opportunities and met so many terrific people, and I depart wishing the very best to all with whom I worked and served. In moving on, it is important now that I focus on being present with my treasured family, addressing ongoing health challenges, and reflecting on how I can be impactful in the future.”

Mike Bohn was hired by USC on Nov. 6, 2019. He and Mike McGee, who was USC’s athletic director from 1984-1993, were the only two people to hold that position without any previous ties to the university.

On Nov. 28, 2021, Bohn hired Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma to become the Trojans football coach. Last year, he helped guide USC out of the Pac-12 and into the Big Ten, where the Trojans will begin play in 2024.

Check back soon for more updates on this developing story.

1. USC Athletics

2. Mike Bohn

3. Resignation

4. College Sports

5. Athletic Director

Source Link :USC athletic director Mike Bohn resigns/