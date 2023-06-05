“USC football recruiting”: Georgia’s Top-100 Prospect, 4-Star EDGE Commits to USC

USC Adds Another Blue-Chip Recruit in Kameryn Fountain

USC’s recruiting hot streak shows no signs of slowing down as the Trojans have landed yet another blue-chip commitment. Kameryn Fountain, a top-100 prospect out of Georgia, announced on Monday that he has committed to play for Lincoln Riley’s program. The Atlanta native is a standout defender from Booker T. Washington High School, standing at over 6-5 and weighing in at 237 pounds.

On the 247Sports composite rankings, Fountain is rated as a 4-star recruit, the No. 7 EDGE defender, No. 11 Georgia recruit, and No. 81 prospect overall nationally in the 2024 recruiting class. During his recruitment, Fountain picked up 29 scholarship offers, including one from USC. After visiting the campus over the weekend, he felt that USC was the right fit for him both on and off the field.

Fountain shared his excitement about the commitment on social media, saying, “100000000% committed let’s go Trojans” along with a picture of himself in a USC jersey. In an interview with 247Sports, Fountain explained that he was drawn to USC because of his bond with the coaches and the academic program they discussed with him. He said, “All the majors I’m thinking about, engineering, business, real estate they’re No. 1 in that and they can really help me out with that. USC it wasn’t just football, football, football, it was outside of football, how you’re doing mentally, physically, emotionally.”

With the addition of Fountain, USC now has seven commitments for the 2024 recruitment class. Earlier on Monday, the Trojans also landed a commitment from 4-star cornerback Dakoda Fields, making it a productive day for the USC coaching staff. On Sunday, USC received commitments from two other recruits, further solidifying their position as one of the top recruiting teams in the nation.

Fountain’s highlights, which showcase his impressive athleticism and playmaking abilities, can be viewed on Hudl. His size, speed, and physicality make him an imposing force on defense, and he has the potential to become a dominant player at the college level. USC’s coaching staff is undoubtedly thrilled to have him on board and will be looking forward to seeing him contribute to the team in the coming years.

USC’s success on the recruiting trail is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the coaching staff, who have been working tirelessly to build a winning program. With Riley at the helm, USC is poised to become a dominant force in college football once again, and the Trojans’ impressive recruiting class is a sign of things to come. As USC continues to add top-tier talent to their roster, it’s clear that they are building something special in Los Angeles. The future looks bright for the Trojans, and fans can’t wait to see what the team will accomplish in the years to come.

News Source : Saturday Out West

Source Link :USC adds commitment from 4-star EDGE, top-100 prospect out of Georgia/