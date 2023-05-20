“used car mileage”: What is the ideal mileage for a pre-owned vehicle?

When it comes to buying a used car, there are many factors to consider. One of the most important factors is mileage. The general rule of thumb is that the lower the mileage, the better the car. However, this may not always be the case. In fact, buying a high mileage car can be a good idea if it has been well-maintained and taken care of. In this article, we will explore the ideal used car mileage and when a high mileage car might be the better buy.

Use and Abuse

One of the biggest factors to consider when looking at used cars is how well they have been maintained. It is important to remember that all cars get driven, but the line between used and abused is a fine one. Some owners are meticulous about maintaining their cars, while others neglect them until they break down. When there are two similar cars with different mileage, it is important to choose the one that has been better maintained, rather than simply looking at the number of miles on the odometer.

To get a sense of a car’s maintenance and service history by its previous owner, the best resources are actual receipts for services performed or a log of repairs done. If these maintenance records are not available, a Carfax or Autocheck vehicle history report will disclose any known service record history in its report. These reports will also call out any prior accidents, which is something else you want to avoid no matter the mileage.

Disuse

While low mileage cars may seem like a good buy, they can also be a cause for concern. Sometimes a car hardly gets any use at all, and spends most of its life collecting dust in some garage. Eventually, when this car hits the market, the used car owner will likely try to get top dollar thanks to its abnormally low mileage. However, when a car sits for a prolonged period of time, certain parts will break down. This can cause problems, such as leaks, when the car is suddenly pressed into daily service. This is especially true for older but very low-mileage cars.

Overuse

You also want to be wary of a newer car that has accumulated mileage far beyond the national yearly average of 12,000-15,000 miles a year. Any car that sees such serious annual mileage means the driver was doing some hefty seat time. It’s inevitable that racking up miles at such a clip means more maintenance will be needed sooner. You might be able to pick up a higher-mile car for cheaper, but it also means you’re that much closer to major servicing for things like timing belts, cooling systems, and brake pads.

Vehicle Age: How Old is Too Old for a Used Car?

It’s worth reiterating the annual average mileage for a typical commuter is 12,000-15,000 miles a year. This means a five-year-old car is likely sitting at 60,000 – 75,000 miles; a ten-year-old car is likewise showing 120,000 – 150,000 miles on the odometer. At a certain point in a car’s life, unexpected repairs will begin occurring with increasing frequency. There’s no hard age or mileage at which this happens, but often enough it occurs around when the car is 8-10 years old and reaches 100,000-120,000 miles.

Highway Miles Versus City Miles

Another thing to consider is the type of mileage a car has accumulated. For instance, a car that’s sold new in a New York City borough will have a much rougher life than one sold new in, say, rural Arizona. City cars that aren’t taxicabs or rideshare vehicles will likely go through more stop-and-go driving, which can be harder on the car. On the other hand, highway miles represent good mileage, as they accumulate with ease and are less stressful for the car.

In conclusion, when it comes to buying a used car, mileage is an important factor to consider. However, it is not the only factor. It is important to consider how well the car has been maintained, the type of mileage it has accumulated, and its age. By taking these factors into consideration, you can make an informed decision and find a used car that will serve you well for years to come.

News Source : iSeeCars

Source Link :How many miles should a used car have?/